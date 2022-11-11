Returns At Timberwell Berhad (KLSE:TIMWELL) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Timberwell Berhad (KLSE:TIMWELL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Timberwell Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM75m - RM6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Timberwell Berhad has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Forestry industry average of 5.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Timberwell Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Timberwell Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Timberwell Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.1% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 55% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Timberwell Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And since the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Timberwell Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

