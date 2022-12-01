Returns At TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TSH Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = RM205m ÷ (RM3.1b - RM384m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, TSH Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured TSH Resources Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TSH Resources Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TSH Resources Berhad Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at TSH Resources Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if TSH Resources Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 12% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On TSH Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, TSH Resources Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

TSH Resources Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

TSH Resources Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

