The Returns At UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on UMS-Neiken Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = RM10m ÷ (RM128m - RM8.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, UMS-Neiken Group Berhad has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how UMS-Neiken Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for UMS-Neiken Group Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect UMS-Neiken Group Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, UMS-Neiken Group Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

