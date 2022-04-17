Returns At Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Viemed Healthcare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$11m ÷ (US$118m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Viemed Healthcare has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Viemed Healthcare

roce

In the above chart we have measured Viemed Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Viemed Healthcare.

What Can We Tell From Viemed Healthcare's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Viemed Healthcare are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 545%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 15%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Viemed Healthcare has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Viemed Healthcare has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Viemed Healthcare, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Viemed Healthcare isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.