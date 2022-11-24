Returns At Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Are On The Way Up

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vivint Smart Home is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$21m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$990m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Vivint Smart Home has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vivint Smart Home compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vivint Smart Home here for free.

What Can We Tell From Vivint Smart Home's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that Vivint Smart Home has broken into profitability. The company now earns 1.1% on its capital, because four years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 33% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From Vivint Smart Home's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Vivint Smart Home has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 23% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Vivint Smart Home does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

While Vivint Smart Home may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

