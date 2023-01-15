Returns At Volution Group (LON:FAN) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Volution Group (LON:FAN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Volution Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£50m ÷ (UK£411m - UK£70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Volution Group has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Volution Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Volution Group's ROCE Trending?

Volution Group is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 49%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Volution Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Volution Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 104% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

