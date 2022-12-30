The Returns At WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at WiseTech Global's (ASX:WTC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on WiseTech Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$256m ÷ (AU$1.7b - AU$207m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, WiseTech Global has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured WiseTech Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is WiseTech Global's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 523% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 18%. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that WiseTech Global has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 252% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

