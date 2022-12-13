Returns At XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for XMH Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$6.0m ÷ (S$143m - S$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, XMH Holdings has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.7% average generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for XMH Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of XMH Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that XMH Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 6.8% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by XMH Holdings has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, XMH Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Considering the stock has delivered 23% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you want to know some of the risks facing XMH Holdings we've found 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

