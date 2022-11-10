The Returns At Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Yum! Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$5.8b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Yum! Brands has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Yum! Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yum! Brands.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Yum! Brands, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Yum! Brands is paying out 48% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Yum! Brands' ROCE

In summary, Yum! Brands isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 68% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Yum! Brands does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

