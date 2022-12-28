Reunion Gold Corporation (CVE:RGD) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$996k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Reunion Gold Corporation's (CVE:RGD) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Reunion Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman David Fennell for CA$300k worth of shares, at about CA$0.26 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.39. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.66m shares for CA$996k. But they sold 980.00k shares for CA$324k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Reunion Gold insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.21. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Reunion Gold Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Reunion Gold. In total, Director Rejean Gourde dumped CA$308k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Reunion Gold

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.8% of Reunion Gold shares, worth about CA$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Reunion Gold Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Reunion Gold stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Reunion Gold (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

