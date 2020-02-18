'It’s reunion porn': Military wives say Trump’s SOTU stunt disrespected families of servicemen

The State of the Union served as President Donald Trump's moment to grandstand his administration's achievements to Congress while also introducing guests he brought in from across the US.

Among them that evening was army spouse Amy Williams and her two children. Mr Trump introduced them to the room towards the end of his speech by commending her for carrying on while her husband, Sergeant Townsend Williams, was deployed in Afghanistan over the past seven months.

But then, in what people call typical Trump grandeur given his history in reality TV, he revealed Mrs Williams's husband had returned from deployment and was there that evening.

Congress stood to cheer, people wiped tears from their eyes, and others high-fived while looking on at an emotional reunion between the couple and their two children. Chants of "USA, USA" reverberated through the House of Representatives chamber, all during the intimate family moment.

AP More

People watching from home shared the reunion video far and wide on social media. But what was largely left unsaid was the sucker punch the moment left some service members and their spouses feeling, all of whom have experienced how agonising homecoming reunions can be.

Rebekah Sanderlin of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a spouse of an active service member in the Army Special Forces, whom she did not name due to his position. Together, the couple have experienced an estimated 20 deployments — during their almost 17-year-long marriage. These reunions started out just between the two of them but then later included their three children: Bo, 15, Rudy, 11, and Lucy, seven.

For her, when watching the State of the Union, she felt the raw emotions Mrs Williams must have been going through. She described the moment as "reunion porn".

"I don't criticise that couple at all," Mrs Sanderlin said. "Everybody has their own approach and far be it for me to decide for someone else. What made me want to say something was I was seeing a lot of discussion online [about the moment]. There didn't seem to be much understanding of the depths of the issue.

"There are a lot of us who refer to this as reunion porn because the show is for the benefit of the viewer, not the participant."

In a Twitter thread, Mrs Sanderlin detailed for her followers the reality of homecoming reunions for a lot of military families, including the awkwardness a couple can feel towards each other.

She wrote: "It's awkward. Because this is, effectively, a stranger. You haven't seen him in so long, and so much has happened, to both of you, since he left...You need to process that it's really over. He really did make it home. You never let yourself dare to believe that would happen. You need a minute. You need a day...You need no one watching."

When detailing past reunions, Mrs Sanderlin admitted she had no clue as to the range of emotions she would feel once her husband returned.

"The first time he deployed we had been married for two weeks," she said. "Since it was our first experience with that I just wasn't prepared for the rawness of the emotions that I felt. We were newlyweds. I wasn't expecting there to be conflicting emotions."

Spouses can experience a level of abandonment by their service member. Upon the service member's return, it can be made more confusing by the moments that were missed the months they were away.