Reunited in grief: How Prince Harry spent a golden hour talking with his family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Both brothers have made it clear that they will always love and be there for each other and would both want to be united on what would have been their mother&#x002019;s 60th birthday - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe
Both brothers have made it clear that they will always love and be there for each other and would both want to be united on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

They gamely presented a united front in the aftermath of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, strolling side by side and chatting amiably as they emerged from St George’s Chapel into the sunshine.

But the Duke of Sussex, 36, was afforded a rare opportunity to have a proper heart to heart with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, his father and his grandmother on Saturday, as they returned to the confines of Windsor Castle.

There, a couple of hours after the ceremony, when most other guests had melted away, senior members of the Royal family spent around an hour together, face to face for the first time in more than a year.

There, reunited in grief and in their support for the Queen, Prince Harry is understood to have spent valuable time with Her Majesty, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It was the first time they had been together under one roof since the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey last March, when the frostiness and the tension was palpable.

The group remained locked in conversation, no doubt comforting the Queen in her darkest moment.

But it would have been odd had they not also addressed the elephant in the room, the Duke’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and the hugely damaging allegations made by both him and the Duchess.

Aside from suggesting members of the family were racist and had ignored the Duchess’s pleas for help with she felt suicidal, the Duke accused his brother of being “trapped” within the monarchy and said he felt “really let down” by his father.

In response, the Queen said the "serious allegations" would be addressed privately, but added that "recollections may vary".

The Duke of Cambridge was understood to have been furious by the turn of events, while Prince Charles, 72, was said to feel “let down” by his son and daughter-in-law, whom he had supported “more than he would care to say.”

But on Saturday, they were there to support the Queen and it was she, more than anyone, who has been desperate for her family to get together and resolve their differences.

If anyone is the driving force behind a reconciliation, it will be the sovereign, sources insist.

But while conversations may have begun, they were brief.

The group are thought to have had around an hour together.

Most of the 30 mourners are thought to have left Windsor Castle shortly after the service. Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall have newborn babies, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were there with their two children.

The Duke of York left shortly before 5pm, while Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges, all left at around 6pm.

Prince Philip&#39;s funeral and military procession in pictures
Prince Philip's funeral and military procession in pictures

Prince Harry, who is staying at Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate, might have taken the opportunity for a final word with his grandmother before heading back home.

While there were suggestions this weekend that the Duke might stay in the UK until the Queen’s birthday on Wednesday, others said he wanted to return to his pregnant wife, Meghan, and their son Archie, two, in California as soon as possible.

He would likely have cherished the opportunity to see his nephews and niece, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, who will turn three on Friday. But with the elder two returning to school on Tuesday, there was only a small window of opportunity.

Sources close to him refused to divulge his travel plans, keen to avoid him being followed or mobbed by paparazzi at the airport.

The Duke is understood to have brought his own private security team from the US, who travelled with him on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow.

Although the Sussexes were stripped of their round-the-clock royal protection when they stepped back from royal duties, it is thought the group were met at the airport by personal protection officers from Scotland Yard.

One senior policing source said: "Like any high profile individual an assessment will be made to assess the risk and threat and in the circumstances there will be no question that the Duke is afforded personal protection. Given that he will be in quarantine for most of the time and then is attending a private funeral service, the issue is also a very simple one."

The Duke’s private team is likely to have stayed at Frogmore before returning with him, potentially as early as Monday.

The Duchess, 39, is due to begin maternity leave in around three weeks, with the couple's second child, a daughter, thought to be due in around a month.

However, he has committed to being back in the UK for the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, on July 1, suggesting they expect her to have given birth a reasonable time before that.

The event will be the next time the two brothers are seen together in public, and the first occasion since Prince Harry moved abroad that the focus is solely on them.

But both brothers have made it clear that they will always love and be there for each other and would both want to be united on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

Recommended Stories

  • Harry, William and Kate leave Prince Philip's funeral side by side after paying their respects

    The two brothers are separated by thousands of miles since their rift.

  • Queen’s birthday to pass without gun salute for second time

    There will be no gun salute to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday on Wednesday as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. For the second consecutive year, the traditional 41-gun and 21-gun salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London on April 21 have been cancelled, the Ministry of Defence said. Her Majesty will continue to observe a period of mourning until Friday and as such, is understood to be reluctant to mark this year’s anniversary. She is expected to enjoy a quiet lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle, the details of which will remain private. The Royal family’s social media channels will likely be the only commemoration of the Queen turning 95. Royal sources suggested that even before the Duke’s death on April 9, the Queen had not wanted her forthcoming birthday to be marked in any meaningful way. She was keen for the focus to be on his 100th birthday celebrations, which would have taken place on June 10, one said. Last year, the salute was cancelled in line with the Queen’s wishes that no "special measures" were taken while the pandemic continued. The monarch will no doubt spend time on Wednesday in quiet reflection, remembering last year’s birthday, spent with her husband at Windsor during the first lockdown, as they isolated together. The Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which was due to have taken place on June 12, was cancelled in March for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. Before the Duke’s death, Buckingham Palace had been considering a smaller event within the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in line with last year's ceremony. Last summer, an event described as a "mini Trooping" was held at Windsor, led by the Welsh Guards and massed Bands of the Household Division, to the clear delight of Her Majesty. The annual Garter service, also usually held in June, has also been cancelled. While the Queen is determined to continue carrying out some solo engagements, she is thought unlikely to undertake anything in public in the coming weeks. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will attend the state opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 11, one of the key events in her diary, when she is due to be accompanied by the Prince of Wales.

  • Duchess of Cambridge acts as peacemaker as Princes Harry and William share private chat

    Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather’s funeral. Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the estranged brothers chatted together following the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Although they did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, they made a point of seeking each other out after the 50-minute service and walked back to Windsor Castle side by side. It came after Prince Harry appeared to look up at his surroundings during the funeral procession, seemingly aware of the pomp and pageantry he has left behind.

  • Queen turns to Sophie, Countess of Wessex to step out of the shadows

    She is said to be the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law, and now the monarch is set to turn to the Countess of Wessex to fill the gap left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in carrying out royal duties. The 56-year-old Countess was one of the most prominent members of the Royal family in the days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. She made the first public comments about his passing, repeatedly visited Windsor Castle and provided a photograph of the Queen and the Duke at Balmoral that Her Majesty chose to share with the world as a tribute to her late husband.

  • Royal summit to decide future of monarchy to be led by Prince Charles and Prince William

    The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge will hold a summit to decide the future of the monarchy over the next two generations following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In consultation with the Queen, Britain’s next two kings will decide how many full-time working members the Royal family should have, who they should be, and what they should do. The death of Prince Philip has left the Royal family with the immediate question of how and whether to redistribute the hundreds of patronages he retained. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties, confirmed only last month after a one-year “review period”, has necessitated a rethink of who should support the sovereign in the most high-profile roles. Royal insiders say that the two matters cannot be decided in isolation, as the issues of patronage and personnel are inextricably linked. Because any decisions made now will have repercussions for decades to come, the Prince of Wales will take a leading role in the talks. He has made it clear that the Duke of Cambridge, his own heir, should be involved at every stage because any major decisions taken by 72-year-old Prince Charles will last into Prince William’s reign. The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who were more prominent than almost any other member of the Royal family in the days leading up to the Duke’s funeral, are expected to plug the gap left by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by taking on more high-profile engagements. However, they already carry out a significant number of royal duties – 544 between them in the last full year before Covid struck – meaning they will not be able to absorb the full workload left by the absences of the Sussexes and the Duke of York, who remains in effective retirement as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In 2019 the Sussexes and the Duke completed 558 engagements between them. It leaves the Royal family needing to carry out a full-scale review of how their public duties are fulfilled. Not only do they have three fewer people to call on, they must also decide what to do with several hundred patronages and military titles held by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes and possibly the Duke of York, if his retirement is permanent. Royal sources said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge would discuss over the coming weeks and months how the monarchy should evolve. The issue has been at the top of the Queen and the Prince of Wales’s respective in-trays since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one-year review period of their royal future came to an end last month, but the ill health and subsequent death of Prince Philip forced them to put the matter on hold.

  • The Queen Has an "Unspoken Rule" Against Talking Badly About Family Members to Outsiders

    "Most people can hide their family difficulties...hers are always the focus of public attention."

  • Prince Philip’s funeral in pictures: Queen bids farewell to her husband of 73 years

    The Queen will say a final goodbye to Prince Philip, her husband of more than seven decades, at a funeral on Saturday.

  • Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten attends funeral on behalf of ill husband

    They became so close during the course of their nearly 30-year friendship that she was known as “and also” on account of her name always appearing on the Duke of Edinburgh’s guest list. So it was hardly a surprise when the Countess Mountbatten of Burma was included in the 30-strong congregation for Prince Philip’s funeral, handpicked by the Queen. Also known as Penny Knatchbull, later Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, the 68-year-old mother of three was the Duke’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest confidantes. Yet it emerged on Saturday that the Countess, pictured below, was actually representing her husband, the Earl of Mountbatten of Burma, who is unwell and therefore unable to attend.

  • Prince Harry returns to Frogmore Cottage following Prince Philip’s funeral

    It is where he lived with his wife Meghan Markle before their departure from the royal family

  • Corfu, Prince Philip's birthplace, holds liturgy

    The "Trisagion", a liturgy prayer service, which grants rest to the departed, was conducted by the Metropolitan of Corfu Nektarios, and included the "kolyva" dish of dried nuts, raisins and berries which is prepared to commemorate the deceased during funerals or memorials.The service was organized by the British Consulate in Corfu, and was attended by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the island, the mayor, and other local political officials.Prince Philip was born on Corfu at the "Mon Repos" palace on June 10, 1921.He was baptized "Philippos" at a local church. He left after 18 months when his parents went into exile in Europe.After a military coup in the wake of the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922, Prince Andrew was accused of treason and banished, taking his family and the baby Philip into exile.

  • What Religion Is The Royal Family?

    Queen Elizabeth is “Defender of the Faith” of the Church of England.

  • Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

    Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died, her sons said on social media Sunday. Donnie Wahlberg posted a longer tribute to his mother on his Instagram account. “It’s time to rest peacefully, mom,” Donnie Wahlberg wrote.

  • The sweet moment Prince Harry and Prince William left the funeral together

    They haven't been seen together since Prince Harry's interview with Oprah

  • Queen Elizabeth Left Handwritten Note for Prince Philip on His Coffin — Signed with Sentimental Nickname

    In a heartbreaking touch, Philip is thought to be the last person who called by her childhood nickname

  • The Queen Has a Go-To Move for Ending Handshakes That Go on Too Long

    "She's the inventor of the 'shove back.'"

  • The symbolic meaning behind all the flowers in Harry and Meghan’s wreath for Prince Philip

    The flowers nod to the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthplace, Naval career and birthday

  • The impact on Kim Kardashian's brand if she drops the 'West' name

    An expert explained why Kim Kardashian West dropping her married name could hurt her brand after a divorce.

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics