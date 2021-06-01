Reunited after a year, Miami celebrates the Class of 2021 with in-person graduations

The Class of 2021 has never known life without “Finding Nemo” or “SpongeBob SquarePants.” They’ve never had to rewind a VHS tape or contend with text message limits. They are as old as the first Apple’s iTunes store.

And they never could’ve imagined living through a global pandemic during their senior year.

On Tuesday, they got the chance to celebrate, surmounting every challenge that came their way at in-person graduation ceremonies — an event that was unimaginable a year ago. Miami-Dade County Public Schools began its weeklong marathon of 65 graduation ceremonies with Coral Gables Senior High School.

Students in Coral Gables’ 71st graduating class marched in under a sprawling tent at the Miami-Dade Fair and Expo to “Pomp and Circumstance.” Masks were worn and the microphone was wiped after every speaker: Student Council President Sara Rabell, Senior Class President Sofia Rebull, School Board Member Mari Tere Rojas, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Principal Tony Ullivarri.

Carvalho, who started his tenure as superintendent in 2008, said he felt he was graduating with the seniors. This is the first class he’s watched as superintendent go from kindergarteners to seniors.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks to the graduates of Coral Gables Senior High on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo.

In his speeches throughout the day, Carvalho reminded graduates how young they were (“Yeah!” by Usher was the No. 1 song when they were born) and quoted a “modern philosopher” — the rapper Drake. Calling the crowd of young adults the “wire generation,” he said they are brave, aware, compassionate and intellectually superior to past generations. Continuing, he told students they’ve mastered the art of game playing but are destined for big things.

Rebull, the senior class president, recalled the stress of high school during the pandemic but added that they brought back homecoming and enjoyed class trips and pep rallies.

“Trust me, I know that getting here wasn’t easy,” she said.

About 150 graduates were recognized virtually, with their names and some graduate photos on the screen. The rest in a class of over 700 graduates got to walk across their stage and move their mortar board tassels to the left. Graduates received their diploma covers before posing 6 feet away from Ullivarri for a quick photo.

Story continues

A Coral Gables Senior High graduate proudly displays his diploma Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony at the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo, 10901 Coral Way. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students had to wear masks, were socially distanced in front of the stage and were limited to two tickets for guests.

Ullivarri said 98% of registered seniors are officially graduating. Of those, 50% will be first-generation college students, and 458 seniors already have college credits. Gables’ Class of 2021 earned $26 million in scholarships.

The school played its alma mater before proceeding to the universal graduation anthem: “Graduation (Friends Forever)“ by Vitamin C.

MAST @ FIU Biscayne Bay Campus celebrates its 97 graduates at an in-person graduation commencement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU.

MAST @ FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

The Class of 2021 MAST@ FIU Biscayne Bay campus reunited for the first time in over a year at Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU. With a smaller graduating class of 97, they held a more intimate ceremony.

There were only a handful of virtual graduates; most walked across the stage. They were announced with the college they plan on attending.

Principal Matthew J. Welker put the year into perspective. When he began his career, there were no computers, no cellphones, no copy machines, no internet.

“The idea that we could identify, treat, and create a vaccine for a never-before-seen virus in less than a year was not only incomprehensible back then: It was impossible,” Welker said. “Not to mention the improbability of creating a distance learning platform to educate thousands of children in their homes, or the logistics that would be required to consistently feed families in a large metropolitan area like Miami, and yet we did it. We did it because we harness the collective power of human thought and ingenuity.”

He said the Class of 2021 earned more than $13 million in scholarships, the highest for any class yet.

High school seniors from MAST@Biscayne Bay Campus listen intently at their graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at Florida International University’s main campus.

Student Government Association president Nikola Desnica celebrated his fellow classmates.

“We created a culture of acceptance, playfulness and respect. We embraced each other’s differences and quickly figured out that they are what connects us,” he said. “If I can give you any piece of advice, it is that you cherish the values we gained here for the rest of your lives. Maintain your integrity, your kindness, your hard work, and always stay true to yourselves, the beautiful, weird, interesting and loving people you are. If we can do that, I have no doubt we will do amazing things.”

Miami, Florida, June 1, 2021 - Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho asks Justin Perez (sitting, second from left) if he needs any more honors during the graduation ceremony for students of Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer at the Miami-Dade Fair and Expo. Miami-Dade Public Schools began its high school graduations on Tuesday, June 1.

Coral Reef Senior High

Coral Reef Senior High School graduated 730 seniors Tuesday. Graduates will be moving on to 240 different schools, ranging from vocational to the Ivy League.

Five graduating seniors will serve their country in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Space Force, Air Force and Navy.

Speakers at the ceremony included Carvalho and School Board member Luisa Santos.

Senior Class President Kalil Chebbi spoke to his classmates about the difficulties of going to school during the pandemic. But, he said his class was fortunate to be able to graduate in person with their peers, unlike the class of 2020, of which his older sister is an alumni.

“Today, I walk the graduation stage for both of us,” Chebbi said.

Principal Nicole Berge-MacInnes told students she was proud of them for what they’ve achieved in the face of the unprecedented obstacle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This may not be the story you wanted, but it is the story you helped create. And, a story you should be proud to tell. I want you to know that I see you, even behind the mask. Every single one of you. Those who have excelled in academics, in sports, in leadership, in community service. And, especially those who have succeeded despite challenges. You have achieved something monumental by getting to this day, and I’m so glad I get to see it.”

Berge-MacInnes ticked off a list of the class of 2021’s achievements, including fielding four national National Merit finalists, 15 National Hispanic and African American Recognition Program recipients, and the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight winner Jalynn McDuffy.

“Not only did you learn, but you excelled,” Berge-MacInnes said.

Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High, Southwest Miami Senior High, iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center and Westland Hialeah Senior High are also holding graduation ceremonies on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.