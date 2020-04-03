Reusable respirators protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. They aren't in the national stockpile.

Reusable respirator masks could be a lifeline for health care workers trying to protect themselves while treating coronavirus patients.

They provide the same level of protection as disposable N95 respirators, which are in short supply around the world. They can be easily disinfected between patients and shifts. And they last for months.

But the nation’s emergency supply of medical equipment never stocked them, despite years of research predicting dire shortfalls of disposable respirators during a pandemic and recommendations to stockpile reusable ones.

The decision not to buy them for the Strategic National Stockpile is inexplicable to Tom Frieden, who led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until 2017.

“You can get one to a health care worker and say, ‘Here's how you clean it and it's yours for the duration of the pandemic,’” Frieden told USA TODAY. “And those are on the market."

He said the CDC predicted as many as 4 billion disposable masks would be needed in an emergency like the one the country faces now.

An official at the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the stockpile, said not buying the reusable respirators was a matter of balancing funding and priorities.

The stockpile has an alternative to disposable masks, the official said: battery-powered, air-purifying masks. But the official, who declined to be identified without authorization, declined to say how many of those are in stock.

Those devices, which blow air into the users’ faces, can be complicated, noisy and costly. They run $500 to $800 apiece — many times more than a reusable respirator, according to a study by researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs published in 2015.

Reusable respirators cost between $25 and $50; the disposable ones are 25 to 65 cents each.

In addition to disposable masks, that study recommended stockpiling reusable respirators over air-purifying devices because they cost less and are easier to use.

Officials running the national stockpile should have bought reusable respirators, said Lisa Pompeii, a researcher at Baylor College of Medicine.

Pompeii is the lead author of a study published last week that concluded health care workers could be quickly fitted for reusable respirators and trained on how to use them.

The need is more urgent than ever. Almost 20% of health care providers surveyed a week ago had no respirators. Another 28% said they were almost out, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

“It’s so discouraging, the situation we find ourselves in,” said Ann Marie Pettis, the association’s president-elect. “We’re out there trying to help those who are truly on the front lines to help them be safe and keep their families safe.”