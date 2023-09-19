Reuters: EBRD expects to invest over $3 billion into Ukraine over next 2 years

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects to invest €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) into Ukraine annually for the coming two years, Reuters reported on Sept. 18.

However, the figure could increase "if reconstruction really started to accelerate," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said at an event at Chatham House in London.

Renaud-Basso said that amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, support for Ukraine was critical, particularly its energy sector and infrastructure.

"If there is no heating, no electricity, the winter will be very difficult. That's why we have mainly been focusing on that," she added.

Russian attacks last winter repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leaving millions of people without heating or power.

In December, Ukraine's state grid operator said it would receive a loan of 300 million euros from EBRD to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Ukraine. In May 2023, it released a report indicating that Ukraine will need approximately $250 billion for its recovery over a five-year period.

