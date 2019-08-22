Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Emotions stir in Jerusalem as HBO's 'Our Boys' hits local airwaves

A new HBO series on the killing of a Palestinian youth after three Israeli teens were murdered in a deadly summer five years ago is stirring up painful memories for bereaved families on both sides of the conflict. "Our Boys", which premiered in Israel and the United States last week, centers on Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16-year-old Palestinian who was abducted near his East Jerusalem home and burned to death by three Israelis, two of them also teenagers, in July 2014.

Mexican musician Celso Pina, accordion 'rebel,' dies at 66

Mexican musician Celso Pina, famed as "the rebel of the accordion" for mixing eclectic styles with traditional Colombian cumbia, died on Wednesday of a heart attack in his hometown of Monterrey, his record label La Tuna Records said. He was 66 years old, according to local media.

Two injured as gunmen ambush French rapper Booba's video shoot

At least two people were injured after gunmen ambushed a video shoot involving French rapper Booba, authorities said on Wednesday, in the latest incidence of violence marring the suburbs of Paris. Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said around 15 individuals - some armed with baseball bats and firearms - had attacked people on the video shoot, which took place late on Tuesday in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris.

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes list of highest-paid actors

Action movie hero Dwayne Johnson, star of the "Jumanji" and "Fast and Furious" franchises, topped the annual list of the world's highest-paid actors, Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday. Johnson, the former wrestler once known as The Rock, pulled in $89.4 million from June 2018 to June 2019, the magazine said.

Hollywood actor Tim Roth says rise of populism hurt British politics

Hollywood star Tim Roth, who launched his acting career playing a racist skinhead in 1980s Britain, said on Wednesday that the "odium of populism" had led to a deterioration in British politics and beyond. Roth, 58, who also starred in Quentin Tarantino's films Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, was speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival where he received the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo.

Obamas make their Hollywood movie debut with 'American Factory'

Barack and Michelle Obama made their Hollywood debut on Wednesday with a documentary set in industrial Ohio that film reviewers are calling compelling and timely. "American Factory," the story of what happened when a Chinese company took over an abandoned General Motors plant, is the first product of a multi-year collaboration between Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company formed last year by the former U.S. president and first lady.

James Bond movie gets a title - 'No Time to Die'

The new James Bond film finally has a title - "No Time to Die" - and an April 2020 release date, producers announced on Tuesday. "Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US," according to a brief posting on the official 007 Twitter account.