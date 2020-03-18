Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With Broadway's lights dimmed, actors mull pandemic's impact on their lives

A week after the bright lights of Broadway theaters in New York City were dimmed for a month to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, two actors weighed in on how the closures were affecting their daily lives.Joel Hatch, who plays real-life mayor Claude Elliott of Gander, Newfoundland in the award-winning "Come From Away," said he agreed with Broadway's temporary closure. The musical is set in tiny Gander, Newfoundland, where dozens of planes were forced to land after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington D.C., stranding thousands of passengers, who were then taken in by the locals.Hatch compared the musical to the coronavirus outbreak in New York."They thought about, 'We're all in this together.' And so I think that's a story that's worth adhering to right now," he said. "We have to stop thinking about ourselves personally and think about the general common good."

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment: People magazine

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday. The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine's report said, citing a representative of the actor.

Disney delays Marvel's 'Black Widow' debut due to coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will postpone the May 1 theatrical release of Marvel movie "Black Widow" to a future date because of the coronavirus outbreak, as theaters close and people are advised not to congregate, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The action movie starring Scarlett Johansson as her popular Avengers character was scheduled to kick off the summer blockbuster season, which is Hollywood's most lucrative time at theater box offices.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande give thumbs up to social distancing to contain coronavirus

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger told Americans to "ignore the morons," Lady Gaga said she was staying at home with her dogs, and Taylor Swift said sacrifices are needed as she urged her 128 million fans to practice social distancing in a bid to contain the coronavirus. As U.S. authorities stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible, Ariana Grande and Heidi Klum added their voices to celebrities appealing for drastically reduced social interactions.

Hungary's first 'quarantine theatre' streams post-nuclear attack play

A group of actors have set up Hungary's "first quarantine theatre", streaming a play via Facebook about a man and a woman who find themselves in an underground nuclear fallout shelter and have to adapt to their new reality, and to each other. The two-hander was streamed on Monday just hours before the Hungarian government closed borders to all foreigners, after shutting down schools nationwide in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pop memorabilia gets boost from coronavirus lockdown, says auctioneer

Pop memorabilia including Paul McCartney's scribbled notes for "Hey Jude" and Doris Day's piano have enjoyed a sharp rise in online interest, possibly because so many people are cooped up at home under coronavirus lockdown, a leading auctioneer said. Darren Julien, founder of U.S.-based Julien's Auctions, said activity including bidder registrations, bids and catalogue orders was ten times the normal level ahead of two auctions due to take place in April.

AMC joins Cineplex, Cineworld in closing theaters amid virus outbreak

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut its theaters in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, joining other major chains Cineplex Inc and Cineworld Group. AMC said all of its theaters in the United States will close for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp -owned NBCUniversal, will make its movies available at home on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, beginning with the DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" - which opens in the United States on April 10. The decision, announced by NBCUniversal on Monday, is a response to changing consumer behavior as the coronavirus spreads. It upends the traditional practice of keeping a movie exclusively in theaters for what is typically a 90-day window before releasing it on other platforms.

BTS fans keep fervor alive amid coronavirus outbreak

South Korea's BTS may have canceled their April concert in Seoul over coronavirus fears, but the K-pop group's fervent fans are rallying in small groups and emulating their idols in donating money for coronavirus relief. "When the concert was canceled, I was really upset," said one disappointed fan, Im Yu-mi, 19, sitting in her room on a chair covered by a BTS blanket.