Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China blocks movies, stars from Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

China's film regulator on Wednesday said it was blocking the mainland movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island. The China Film News, a magazine published by the China Film Administration, made the announcement on its official WeChat account.

U.S. singer Pink's tour crew crash land at Danish airport

A private aircraft carrying members of U.S. singer Pink's tour crew crash landed at a Danish airport early on Tuesday and burst into flames but all occupants escaped unharmed, concert promoter Live Nation Norway said. "I have been told that it was part of Pink's team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed," Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.

Actor Danny Trejo of 'Machete' fame pulls young boy from overturned car

Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, known for his tough-guy roles in such films as 'Machete,' helped rescue a young boy who was trapped in a car that overturned in a Los Angeles traffic collision on Wednesday. Trejo, 75, told television station KABC-TV he was on his way to an auto mechanic in L.A.'s Sylmar neighborhood when he saw a motorist run a red light and crash into another car, which flipped over onto its roof in the intersection.

TV's Emmy Awards, like Oscars, will do without a host

Producers of the Emmy Awards telecast next month have decided to do without a host so the show can devote more time to celebrating popular series that have recently ended, an executive with Fox, the network that will broadcast the show, said on Wednesday. Several popular and award-winning TV series concluded this year, including "Game of Thrones," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Veep." The Emmy Awards honoring the best of television will air on Sept. 22.

'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast promises 'drama, comedy and soap' in TV return

The cast of the 1990s hit "Beverly Hills, 90210" returns to U.S. television on Wednesday, much older but promising lots of the juicy drama that made their teenage characters famous. The six, one-hour episodes of "BH90210" on the Fox broadcast network are not a typical remake. The series features seven of the original stars playing exaggerated versions of their real-life selves who reunite to create a reboot of the show that had been a pop culture phenomenon.

Half of British homes subscribe to a TV streaming service

Nearly half of British homes subscribe to a streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Disney Life, as traditional TV viewing continues to decline, according to media regulator Ofcom. Some 13.3 million households - 47% of the total - were signed up to the most popular services, up from 11.2 million in 2018, Ofcom said on Wednesday.