Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96

Franco Zeffirelli, who directed the world's greatest opera singers and brought Shakespeare to the cinema-going masses, has died. He was 96. In a statement, his foundation said he died in Rome on Saturday. "Ciao Maestro," said the announcement.

Founder of K-pop label YG resigns amid drugs and sex scandals

Yang Hyun-suk, founder of South Korea's YG Entertainment which manages top K-pop performers, stepped down on Friday from his duties as chief producer, in the aftermath of drug and sex scandals involving his artists. In March, a member of YG's boyband Big Bang quit showbiz over sex bribery accusations, prompting police investigations and the resignation of four K-pop stars including him.

'The Dead Don't Die' stars on the environment

Flesh-eating zombies terrorize a small town in Jim Jarmusch's "The Dead Don't Die", a comedy horror in which polar fracking sets off strange reactions and raises the dead. Reuters spoke with Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny, who portray police, and Tilda Swinton, who plays a mysterious funeral parlor worker, about the film's albeit lighthearted environmentalism.