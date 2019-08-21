Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paradise Lost? Edinburgh on edge as Brexit divides festival audiences

For many home-grown performers at the world's largest arts festival, Britain's looming departure from the European Union presents a unique artistic challenge. Three years after the country voted narrowly in favor of quitting the bloc, some comics at the Edinburgh fringe consider the issue too risky to mention. Others feel compelled to address it, however painful.

Emotions stir in Jerusalem as HBO's 'Our Boys' hits local airwaves

A new HBO series on the killing of a Palestinian youth after three Israeli teens were murdered in a deadly summer five years ago is stirring up painful memories for bereaved families on both sides of the conflict. "Our Boys", which premiered in Israel and the United States last week, centers on Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16-year-old Palestinian who was abducted near his East Jerusalem home and burned to death by three Israelis, two of them also teenagers, in July 2014.

James Bond movie gets a title - 'No Time to Die'

The new James Bond film finally has a title - "No Time to Die" - and an April 2020 release date, producers announced on Tuesday. "Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US," according to a brief posting on the official 007 Twitter account.