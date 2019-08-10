Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cyndi Lauper settles copyright lawsuit over 'Kinky Boots' finale

Cyndi Lauper has settled a lawsuit by songwriter Benny Mardones that accused her of lifting elements of his song "Into the Night" for the finale of her 2013 Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots," according to a court filing. In a letter filed on Friday night with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a lawyer for Mardones and his writing partner Robert Tepper said the parties have agreed in principle to settle the case. They asked U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero for 30 days to complete a final settlement.

Woodstock producer 'pretty bummed' at missed bid to recreate 1969 activism

The man behind the failed Woodstock 50 anniversary festival said on Friday he was "pretty bummed" at losing out on a chance to encourage people to take action on global warming. Michael Lang, who was also one of the producers of the 1969 Woodstock music festival, said he had hoped that the new event would recreate the activism of the late 1960s.

Hollywood star Gere visits stranded migrants on Open Arms ship

American actor Richard Gere on Friday visited 121 migrants stranded for the past week on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, as the European Union's executive urged member countries to show solidarity in finding a solution. Arriving on a boat outfitted with a banner reading "You are not alone," the 69-year-old Hollywood star brought water and other supplies to the ship Open Arms, speaking to several migrants about their experience of fleeing war-torn Libya.

Exclusive: Robert Durst's attorneys take aim at filmmakers behind 'The Jinx' in murder case

Attorneys for real estate scion Robert Durst, charged in Los Angeles with murdering his confidante Susan Berman in 2000, have asked a judge to declare that prosecutors had a very close working relationship with filmmakers behind an HBO documentary series who uncovered key evidence in the case. Durst's attorneys on July 31 filed legal papers, which have not been publicly disclosed but were seen by Reuters, asking a judge to rule that the filmmakers are not entitled to legal rights that shield journalists from having to reveal their sources and information.

Crowds gather to mark 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Abbey Road album photo

Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles created one of the best-known album covers in music history and an image imitated by countless fans ever since. The picture of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding over the pedestrian crossing on Abbey Road was taken outside the EMI Recording Studios where they made the 1969 album of the same name.