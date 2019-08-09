Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Danny Trejo of 'Machete' fame pulls young boy from overturned car

Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, known for his tough-guy roles in such films as 'Machete,' helped rescue a young boy who was trapped in a car that overturned in a Los Angeles traffic collision on Wednesday. Trejo, 75, told television station KABC-TV he was on his way to an auto mechanic in L.A.'s Sylmar neighborhood when he saw a motorist run a red light and crash into another car, which flipped over onto its roof in the intersection.

Crowds gather to mark 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Abbey Road album photo

Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles created one of the best-known album covers in music history and an image imitated by countless fans ever since. The picture of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding over the pedestrian crossing on Abbey Road was taken outside the EMI Recording Studios where they made the 1969 album of the same name.

TV's Emmy Awards, like Oscars, will do without a host

Producers of the Emmy Awards telecast next month have decided to do without a host so the show can devote more time to celebrating popular series that have recently ended, an executive with Fox, the network that will broadcast the show, said on Wednesday. Several popular and award-winning TV series concluded this year, including "Game of Thrones," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Veep." The Emmy Awards honoring the best of television will air on Sept. 22.

'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast promises 'drama, comedy and soap' in TV return

The cast of the 1990s hit "Beverly Hills, 90210" returns to U.S. television on Wednesday, much older but promising lots of the juicy drama that made their teenage characters famous. The six, one-hour episodes of "BH90210" on the Fox broadcast network are not a typical remake. The series features seven of the original stars playing exaggerated versions of their real-life selves who reunite to create a reboot of the show that had been a pop culture phenomenon.