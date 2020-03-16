Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus

Bans on mass gatherings introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic might have been expected to deal a death blow to musical life, but have instead prompted a boom in free online concerts. One musician to step up to the plate is Russian-German pianist Igor Levit, who took to Twitter on Thursday evening to stream an impromptu rendition of Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata Op. 53 from his Berlin flat to entertain audiences penned at home by the virus.

Abigail Disney slams tweet showing huge crowds at Magic Kingdom

Abigail Disney, grand daughter of Walt Disney Co's co-founder Roy Disney, slammed a Twitter post showing a huge crowd at Sunday night's showing of 'Happily Ever After', a fireworks show in Florida's Magic Kingdom theme park. "Are you ... kidding me??" she said in a comment that included a profanity.

Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series in Mexico put on hold over coronavirus: letter

The filming in Mexico of a big budget Steven Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series, starring Spanish actor Javier Bardem, has been suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to cast and crew on Friday and seen by Reuters. The production entitled Mexica, which centers on the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs, began filming two weeks ago on location in Mexico City. Mexico has so far confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus.

Box office plunges to lowest level in over two decades amid coronavirus pandemic

Much of public life in the United States essentially ground to a halt this week. In the entertainment world, theme parks shut down, Broadway went dark, studios pulled major tentpoles from their release calendar, and virtually all Hollywood movies and TV shows halted production as coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across North America. The exhibition industry, a sector of the film business reliant on the communal experience, has been the one institution reluctant to entirely close its doors amid the ongoing public heath crisis. Prior to Friday, fears of coronavirus didn't appear to impact moviegoing. But this weekend's box office results display that significantly fewer people are going to their local multiplex.