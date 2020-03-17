Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment: People magazine

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday. The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine's report said, citing a representative of the actor.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande give thumbs up to social distancing to contain coronavirus

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger told Americans to "ignore the morons," Lady Gaga said she was staying at home with her dogs, and Taylor Swift said sacrifices are needed as she urged her 128 million fans to practice social distancing in a bid to contain the coronavirus. As U.S. authorities stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible, Ariana Grande and Heidi Klum added their voices to celebrities appealing for drastically reduced social interactions.

Hungary's first 'quarantine theatre' streams post-nuclear attack play

A group of actors have set up Hungary's "first quarantine theatre", streaming a play via Facebook about a man and a woman who find themselves in an underground nuclear fallout shelter and have to adapt to their new reality, and to each other. The two-hander was streamed on Monday just hours before the Hungarian government closed borders to all foreigners, after shutting down schools nationwide in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pop memorabilia gets boost from coronavirus lockdown, says auctioneer

Pop memorabilia including Paul McCartney's scribbled notes for "Hey Jude" and Doris Day's piano have enjoyed a sharp rise in online interest, possibly because so many people are cooped up at home under coronavirus lockdown, a leading auctioneer said. Darren Julien, founder of U.S.-based Julien's Auctions, said activity including bidder registrations, bids and catalogue orders was ten times the normal level ahead of two auctions due to take place in April.

AMC joins Cineplex, Cineworld in closing theaters amid virus outbreak

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut its theaters in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, joining other major chains Cineplex Inc and Cineworld Group. AMC said all of its theaters in the United States will close for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp -owned NBCUniversal, will make its movies available at home on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, beginning with the DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" - which opens in the United States on April 10. The decision, announced by NBCUniversal on Monday, is a response to changing consumer behavior as the coronavirus spreads. It upends the traditional practice of keeping a movie exclusively in theaters for what is typically a 90-day window before releasing it on other platforms.

'Cats' wins six Razzie Awards for 'worst films'

The movie musical "Cats" on Monday dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movies of 2019, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director. The results capped a dismal performance for the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage show "Cats."

Box office plunges to lowest level in over two decades amid coronavirus pandemic

Much of public life in the United States essentially ground to a halt this week. In the entertainment world, theme parks shut down, Broadway went dark, studios pulled major tentpoles from their release calendar, and virtually all Hollywood movies and TV shows halted production as coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across North America. The exhibition industry, a sector of the film business reliant on the communal experience, has been the one institution reluctant to entirely close its doors amid the ongoing public heath crisis. Prior to Friday, fears of coronavirus didn't appear to impact moviegoing. But this weekend's box office results display that significantly fewer people are going to their local multiplex.