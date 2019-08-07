Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China blocks movies, stars from Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

China's film regulator on Wednesday said it was blocking the mainland movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island. The China Film News, a magazine published by the China Film Administration, made the announcement on its official WeChat account.

U.S. singer Pink's tour crew crash land at Danish airport

A private aircraft carrying members of U.S. singer Pink's tour crew crash landed at a Danish airport early on Tuesday and burst into flames but all occupants escaped unharmed, concert promoter Live Nation Norway said. "I have been told that it was part of Pink's team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed," Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.

Singer R. Kelly charged in Minnesota with soliciting sex from minor

Singer R. Kelly, jailed in New York last month after he was charged in Brooklyn and Chicago with numerous sexual misconduct felonies, was charged on Monday in Minnesota with soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room 18 years ago. The 52-year-old R&B vocalist known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly," is accused in the Minnesota case of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him, and then engaging in sexual contact. (Complaint: http://bit.ly/2YKuBYK)

Half of British homes subscribe to a TV streaming service

Nearly half of British homes subscribe to a streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Disney Life, as traditional TV viewing continues to decline, according to media regulator Ofcom. Some 13.3 million households - 47% of the total - were signed up to the most popular services, up from 11.2 million in 2018, Ofcom said on Wednesday.