Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Onward' Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum $40 Million

Disney and Pixar's "Onward" debuted this weekend to $40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing start given the studio's near-flawless track record when it comes to animated fare. Internationally, the film brought in $28 million for a global tally of $68 million. "Onward," a fantastical adventure about two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), ranks among Pixar's lowest opening weekend's in modern times, joining 2015's "The Good Dinosaur" and its $39 million as a rare blemish for the Disney-owned company, known for producing hits such as "Inside Out," Coco" and Up." Pixar films typically cost $175 million to $200 million to produce, a huge sum that doesn't include global marketing fees.

SXSW canceled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled on Friday, adding to a growing list of events being suspended around the world over concerns about the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Known as SXSW, the annual showcase of pop culture had been scheduled to run March 13 to 22. Organizers and local officials said at a news conference that they had concluded it was unwise to draw crowds of people together in close proximity with the number of coronavirus cases rising around the world.

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

Cameroon's 'Gurl Boss' crew takes on male-dominated film world

Tatapong Beyala sets up her camera in a studio in Yaounde, Cameroon, surrounded by an all-women team of technicians, make-up artists and assistants. For the 27-year-old owner of Gurl Boss Productions, it is the perfect crew to take on the male-dominated world of film production in her central African country and beyond.