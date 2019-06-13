Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with groping woman in Manhattan bar

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was charged on Thursday with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar last weekend, New York City police said. The "Jerry Maguire" actor faces one misdemeanor account of forcible touching in an incident on Sunday when an unidentified woman said Gooding touched her breasts.

'Central Park 5' prosecutor says Netflix series defames her with false information

A prosecutor of the men known as the "Central Park Five" said a new Netflix Inc series about their rape conviction and exoneration defames her with false information about how the case unfolded and her role in it. Linda Fairstein, who has come under renewed scrutiny since the debut of "When They See Us" on May 31, wrote in an op-ed published on Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal that the dramatic series is "so full of distortions and falsehoods as to be an outright fabrication."

Robbie Williams takes stake in college, sings mentoring's praises

Pop singer Robbie Williams, a judge on Britain's "The X Factor" television show last year, is taking a stake in a performing arts college as he looks to mentor more "jazz hand people" like him. The singer of "Angels" and "Let Me Entertain You" will have a 20% stake in Liverpool's LMA, which offers degrees in music, performing arts and games design.

Aston Martin built for James Bond heading to auction

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 outfitted with special gadgets for James Bond, such as tire slashers, machine guns and a bulletproof shield, will go up for auction in August, the auction house announced on Wednesday. The vehicle painted gray is expected to fetch between $4 million and $6 million, according to a statement from RM Sotheby's.

Musicians lament reported loss of recordings in decade-old Universal fire

Several big-name musicians voiced dismay on Wednesday that some of their recordings may have been among thousands of original masters that The New York Times Magazine reported were lost in the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot fire of 2008. The blaze, which gutted a popular "King Kong" attraction and a swath of the studio's fabled outdoor lot, also destroyed nearly all the master recordings stored there in a Universal Music Group archive, a loss that has long gone undisclosed, the magazine reported on Tuesday.

Madonna takes on frightening world with new album 'Madame X'

Gun control, poverty and the marginalized, Madonna's new album "Madame X" sees the Queen of Pop wanting to "fight back" in what she sees as a frightening modern world. In an interview with Reuters, Madonna also said she was horrified by moves to restrict LGTBQ and women's rights, namely in her native United States.

Britain's BBC gets green light to enhance iPlayer

Britain's media regulator has given the BBC provisional permission to change its popular iPlayer on-demand platform from a 30-day catch-up service to one where programs are available for 12 months or longer. Ofcom said the changes would help the BBC stay relevant in the face of changing viewing habits and deliver value to the public, which funds the broadcaster by paying an annual license fee of 154.50 pounds ($196) per household.