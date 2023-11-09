Reuters: Germany to send jets to Romania to patrol NATO flank

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, Reuters reported on Nov. 9, citing an undisclosed security source.

Berlin will also deploy up to 80 soldiers to a military base near the Romanian city of Constanta, with the first of them scheduled to depart later on Nov. 9.

The report comes weeks after the latest case of a suspected Russian drone debris found on Romanian soil in the wake of Moscow's attacks against Ukrainian Danube ports, lying only a few hundred meters from Romania's border.

Bucharest responded by tightening security measures along its border with Ukraine, namely by setting up bomb shelters, air raid warnings, and anti-drone systems.

NATO denounced Russian actions in the area as "destabilizing" but said it sees no indication of an intentional attack against an alliance member.

In reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO has been increasing its presence in Romania. A French-led allied battlegroup has been deployed in the country for the purposes of "deterrence and defense."

NATO allies also help police Romania's airspace. The U.S. sent four additional F-16 jets to help patrol the country in Sepetember.

