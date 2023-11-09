Reuters: Global peace summit for Ukraine may take place next year

Ukraine may host a global "peace summit" as early as February 2024, the Ukrainian Presidential Office's deputy head, Ihor Zhovkva, told Reuters on Nov. 9.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns that the war in Gaza could make it harder to win over diplomatic support for Ukraine's peace plan.

Ukraine originally aimed to host a summit of global leaders this year to build support for a 10-point peace plan drafted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

President Zelensky originally presented the plan back in November 2022.

"The Global Summit might take place in February 2024," Zhovkva said in a written statement. "The summit will definitely take place, as it will mark both the symbolic beginning of the practical implementation of the Ukrainian 'peace formula' and summarize all the results that have already been achieved on this track."

Late last month, Ukrainian officials met with various global leaders in Malta to discuss Ukraine's peace formula. The peace summit in Malta follow those that took place in Copenhagen in June and Jeddah in August.

Zhovkva noted that the events in the Middle East could impact agenda priorities for countries in the region, but also emphasized that the talks in Malta were still attended by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

"We don't need the summit for the sake of summit. We are talking about the widest possible involvement of the leaders of the Global South. Therefore, we must carefully consider the time and place of the Summit."

