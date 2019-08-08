Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Major surgeries linked to small decline in mental functioning in older age

Major surgery may be tied to a small decline in cognitive functioning when we are older - equivalent, on average, to less than five months of natural brain aging, a new study suggests. "Our data suggest that, on average, major surgery is associated with only a small cognitive 'hit,'" said Dr. Robert Sanders, an assistant professor in the department of anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the study's senior author. "And while there was a doubling in the risk of substantial cognitive decline, this only affected a small number of patients. Nonetheless, this small potential for harm should still be considered when weighing the proposed health benefits of surgery during informed consent."

FDA panel backs Gilead's HIV prevention drug Descovy, except in women

An FDA advisory panel on Wednesday voted in favor of Gilead Sciences Inc's combination drug to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV infection in men and transgender women who have sex with men. The treatment, Descovy, is a combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, and is already approved to treat chronic HIV.

Three Congolese doctors arrested in connection with WHO official's death

Three Congolese doctors have been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a hospital that killed a senior World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist involved in the Ebola response, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Cameroonian doctor Richard Mouzoko was killed in an attack in April on a hospital in the city of Butembo, one of the epicenters of the year-long Ebola outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history.

Bayer says next glyphosate lawsuit likely to be postponed

Germany's Bayer said the next U.S. lawsuit scheduled to be heard over claims that its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer would likely be postponed. Bayer, which acquired the weedkiller as part of its purchase of Monsanto last year, was initially scheduled to face its first trial outside California in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 19, brought by Illinois resident Sharlean Gordon, who blames her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on using Roundup at home.

Thailand unveils first batch of medical marijuana for hospital distribution

Thailand delivered 4,500 bottles of cannabis oil to treat hospital patients on Wednesday, its first official use of marijuana for medical purposes since a measure legalizing such use took effect this year. Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalized marijuana for medical use and research last year to help boost agricultural income.

Medicare to cover expensive cancer cell therapies

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Wednesday said it has finalized a decision to cover expensive cancer cell therapies sold by Gilead Sciences Inc and Novartis AG. CMS, which runs Medicare - the federal government's health plan for Americans 65 and older - said it will cover the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies when provided in healthcare facilities that have programs in place to track patient outcomes.

Healthy plant-based diet tied to lowered heart risk

People who eat a healthy, mostly plant-based diet may be less likely to develop heart disease and to die from it than those who consume lots of meat and refined carbohydrates, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers followed 12,168 middle-aged adults over three decades, assessing their eating habits at several points. During the study, 5,436 participants died, including 1,565 who died from cardiovascular disease.

Supermarkets near home, fast-food along commute tied to obesity

People with more supermarkets and grocery stores close to home and workers who pass more fast food restaurants on their commute have higher odds of being overweight or obese, a U.S. study suggests. To see how the food-purchasing options that people encounter every day might impact their likelihood of gaining too much weight, researchers mapped out home and work addresses for 710 adults in and around New Orleans as well as all the supermarkets, smaller grocery stores, fast food restaurants and fancier dining establishments near these locations and along their commuting routes.