Reuters Health News Summary

Smart home tech makes inroads into China's emerging elderly care market

Charging elderly clients just 1 yuan or about 15 cents a day, little-known Lanchuang Network Technology Corp has embarked on one of the most ambitious undertakings in aged care by a private sector firm in China. Provided with a setup box, a webcam paired with a TV set and "Xiaoyi", a Siri-like voice assistant, customers gain access to telemedicine and an SOS system as well as for-pay services that include housekeeping and meal deliveries.

Mediterranean diet tied to lower risk of gestational diabetes

Pregnant women at high risk for developing gestational diabetes may be less likely to experience this complication when they switch to a Mediterranean diet instead of sticking with their usual eating habits, a recent experiment suggests. Researchers studied 1,252 women who had obesity, high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol before they conceived - all so-called metabolic risk factors that increase the risk of gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Midway through pregnancy, researchers randomly assigned roughly half of these women to switch to a Mediterranean diet rich in nuts, extra virgin olive oil, fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes and low on sugary foods as well as red and processed meat. The remaining mothers continued their usual diets, according to the report in PLoS Medicine.

Bayer mediator dismisses report of $8 billion Roundup settlement

Bayer AG has not offered to pay billions of dollars to settle claims in the United States related to the Roundup herbicide, mediator Ken Feinberg said, dismissing a report to that effect which drove its shares as much as 11% higher. "Bayer has not proposed paying $8 billion to settle all the U.S. Roundup cancer claims. Such a statement is pure fiction," Feinberg said in an email on Friday. "Compensation has not even been discussed in the global mediation discussions."

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso helps lung cancer patients live longer: study

AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday a late-stage study showed its top-selling drug, Tagrisso, had significantly helped patients with a type of lung cancer live longer without the disease worsening. The British drugmaker announced overall positive survival results from the study in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Lifestyle stressed in cardiovascular disease prevention guideline

A new guideline from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association emphasizes social determinants of health and calls for their incorporation into shared decision-making to optimize prevention of cardiovascular disease. In a July 31 online synopsis in JAMA Cardiology, senior author Dr. Roger S. Blumenthal of the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, and colleagues emphasize, "Patient-centered care is a foundational aspect of this guideline and an essential part of its effective implementation."

Late puberty may lead to weaker bones

Teens who hit puberty late may end up with weaker bones, a new study finds. In the study, which included more than 6,000 British children, researchers found that kids who experienced their growth spurts - which occur around the age of puberty - late had lower than average bone density in young adulthood.

Middle-age hearing loss linked to dementia

Hearing loss in middle age is associated with higher odds of cognitive decline and dementia in later years, suggests a large study in Taiwan. Researchers tracked more than 16,000 men and women and found that a new diagnosis of hearing loss between ages 45 and 65 more than doubled the odds of a dementia diagnosis in the next dozen years.

'Fat suit' may uncover medical student biases against obesity

Obesity simulation suits, worn by actors who play fake patients during training exercises, may help teach medical students about their own anti-fat prejudices, suggests a small study in Germany. In simulated patient encounters between medical students and actors in fat suits playing an obese diabetes patient struggling to maintain healthy habits, the students got a taste of what real medical practice could be like, and what biases they might bring with them into the exam room.