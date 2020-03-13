Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day

China's Wuhan city, ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak, reported five new cases on Friday, the second day in a row the tally has been less than 10, while no locally transmitted infections were reported in the rest of the country. Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, registered the five new cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said, down from eight cases the previous day. The commission routinely reports new cases the day after the data is collected.

U.S. states scramble to slow virus spread, prevent hospital collapse

From cancelling Broadway shows to closing schools, U.S. states are scrambling to slow the spread of coronavirus and stop hospitals from being overwhelmed with a surge in critically ill patients, as has been the case in Italy. After weeks of federal officials telling Americans they faced low risk from the virus, and with no widescale testing to track its spread, hospitals in hard-hit cities like Seattle are now fighting to save lives as COVID-19 tears through communities.

American Airlines says pilot tests positive for Covid-19

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday a pilot based out of Dallas-Fort Worth tested positive for Covid-19. "American's Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots' office have been in touch with the pilot," the company said in a statement.

'People are terrified': Daily life on hold as Americans face coronavirus threat

In Texas, a photographer worries about paying his bills. In Pennsylvania, an aspiring dancer struggles with a canceled audition. In suburban Los Angeles, a mother wonders whether anyone will show up for her son's bar mitzvah. Across the United States, the coronavirus outbreak is shuttering schools, emptying sports arenas and clearing out offices as Americans practice "social distancing" - staying at least 6 feet (1.8 m) apart from one another - that health authorities say is necessary to slow the advance of the deadly pandemic.

South Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time

South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979. In contrast, 177 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment.

New York state bans gatherings exceeding 500 people on coronavirus fears

New York State will ban gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) , to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Establishments that can fit 500 people or fewer must halve their capacity, Cuomo said.

Hospitals plan for 'COVID cabanas,' conference rooms to house patients

U.S. hospitals, bracing for a surge in demand as more Americans are infected with the novel coronavirus, plan to use tents, conference rooms and cafeterias to house overflow patients. Scripps Health, which operates five hospital campuses in San Diego County, is starting to set up tents outside its clinics to screen people for the virus. "By Friday we will have what we are euphemistically calling COVID cabanas at two of our clinics," Chris Van Gorder, its chief executive, told Reuters.

Policymakers ramp up support as coronavirus shreds markets

Governments and central banks readied more emergency measures to tackle the economic impacts of the coronavirus on Friday as Asian markets suffered their worst weekly crashes since the 2008 financial crisis. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie was among several thousand people newly diagnosed with the COVID-19 respiratory disease that has now infected almost 135,000 and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

Life upended for Americans as U.S. scrambles to contain coronavirus threat

From Disneyland to the U.S. Supreme Court, from Wall Street to Dodgers Stadium, nearly every facet of American life fell into turmoil on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak caused sweeping closures and economic disruption. As concern grew over a rapid spread of the sometimes-fatal COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus, the U.S. stock market cratered anew, professional and college sports leagues suspended play, Broadway theaters went dark and many schools from Ohio to Texas shuttered.