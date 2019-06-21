Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Teen 'sexting' may not always spell trouble

While teen sexting is linked to increased odds of certain types of risky behavior, a new analysis of research to date on the impact of sexually explicit content on adolescent health also suggests there's a lot we still don't know. What is known is that sexting is a fact of life for many teens today. At least one in four teens are receiving sexually explicit texts and emails, and at least one in seven are sending these kinds of "sexts," researchers note in JAMA Pediatrics. What's less clear, however, is how much of this activity is a normal and healthy part of growing up and how much may be harmful.

Laos confirms first cases of African swine fever - OIE

Laos has reported its first cases of African swine fever (ASF), confirming outbreaks in the southern province of Saravane, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The southeast Asian country reported seven outbreaks of ASF in villages in Saravane, which led to the deaths of 973 animals, the OIE said on its website, citing information from Laos' agriculture ministry.

U.S. appeals court lets Trump abortion referral 'gag rule' go into effect

A federal appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for the Trump administration to enforce a controversial rule barring clinics that receive federal funds for family planning services from referring patients to abortion providers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside injunctions blocking nationwide enforcement of the rule, which had been scheduled to take effect on May 3, while California, Oregon and Washington pursue legal challenges in court.

Northeast Congo insecurity hampers response to measles outbreak

Insecurity in northeast Congo has hampered a measles vaccination drive and forced people to flee their homes, local responders said on Wednesday, complicating efforts to control the spread of a virus that has killed more people that Ebola this year. At least 1,500 people have died from measles in Democratic Republic of Congo since the start of 2019, according to health authorities, compared with 1,390 felled by an Ebola epidemic in the east.

Rising rates of marijuana use among pregnant women spark concern

Increasing numbers of pregnant women are using marijuana in the U.S. and that may result in issues for their babies, two new studies suggest. Researchers found that the proportion of U.S. women using pot during pregnancy more than doubled between 2002 and 2017, according to a report published in JAMA.

Trump to issue executive order seeking transparency on healthcare costs: Wall Street Journal

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order on Monday asking health insurers and doctors to disclose new details about healthcare costs, in an attempt to improve price transparency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The order will direct federal agencies to initiate regulations and guidance that could require insurers, doctors, hospitals and others in the industry to provide information about the negotiated cost of care, according to the report.

Beauty products send a small child to the ER every two hours

Injuries from cosmetics, shampoo and other personal care products send one young child to a U.S. emergency room every two hours, according to a new study that suggests many parents may need to do more to keep these things out of tiny hands. Researchers estimated that almost 65,000 children under 5 years old were treated at U.S. emergency rooms for cosmetic-related-injuries from 2002 to 2016, roughly equivalent to one case every two hours.

Merck CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries

Merck & Co Chief Executive Ken Frazier said on Thursday a rule to base the price the U.S. government pays for some prescription drugs in it Medicare program on lower prices in other countries would face legal challenges if adopted. U.S. President Donald Trump said last year that one way his administration would seek to lower drug costs to consumers could be through an international pricing index (IPI) that would determine what Medicare pays for certain medicines based on the prices set in a handful of other countries. A proposed version of the rule is expected in August.