Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

During a.m. appointments, doctors more likely to advise cancer screening

Patients who see their doctors in the morning are a lot more likely to be referred for screenings for breast and colon cancer than patients with end-of-the-day appointments, a new study suggests. Researchers poring over records of more than 50,000 patients who were eligible for breast or colon cancer screening saw a big drop in referrals as the day progressed. Patients were also less likely to actually get screened, once they had a referral, if they saw their doctors later in the day.

Trade frictions raise questions about China's fentanyl promise

China has pledged to stem a flood of the synthetic opioid fentanyl onto America's streets, where it kills thousands of people a month, but U.S. security experts are skeptical about whether Beijing is willing, or even able, to follow through. Ten current and former U.S. officials, congressional sources and China and trade experts told Reuters in interviews that China cooperates only when it believes it will get something in return.

Experts share facts about physician suicide

Suicide is the only cause of death that is higher among doctors than the general population, according to two Canadian physicians who coauthored an information sheet about physician suicide. In particular, male doctors are 40 percent more likely than members of the general public to die by suicide, and the risk to female doctors is more than doubled, they wrote in CMAJ.

Medicaid work rules likely to penalize chronically ill: study

States that require adults on Medicaid to work a set number of hours to get benefits may find many people lose coverage because behavioral health conditions and other chronic health problems make it hard for them to work, a U.S. study suggests. Medicaid, a joint federal and state health program for the poor, allows states to seek waivers from the federal government to create work requirements. As of February 2019, six states have received approval for work requirement waivers, eight state programs are awaiting approval, and one state waiver is facing legal challenges in court, researchers note in Health Affairs.

Hong Kong reports African swine fever case

Hong Kong government confirmed an African swine fever case on Friday night, in a further sign that the virus is continuing to spread beyond mainland China's borders. The case of the incurable disease was found in Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse which is located in the New Territories, bordering China's southern Guangdong province.

Lilly's new migraine drug pulls ahead of Amgen in fierce battle for new prescriptions

Eli Lilly and Co has pulled ahead in a three-way race with Amgen Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in attracting new patients to a new class of migraine drugs, and seeks to build on that advantage by stressing that its therapy can completely prevent headaches in a small percentage of patients. Weekly U.S. prescription data from IQVIA, an analytics provider to the life sciences industry, showed that Lilly’s therapy Emgality claimed the largest share of first-time patients at 37.7 percent, for the first time outstripping Amgen’s Aimovig, whose share dropped to 37.2 percent as of April 26. Teva came in at a 25.1 percent share, according to an analyst who reviewed the data.

Exclusive: Philip Morris suspends social media campaign after Reuters exposes young 'influencers'

Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc has suspended a global social media marketing campaign in response to Reuters inquiries into the company’s use of young online personalities to sell its new "heated tobacco" device, including a 21-year-old woman in Russia. The company's internal "marketing standards" prohibit it from promoting tobacco products with youth-oriented celebrities or "models who are or appear to be under the age of 25."

Exclusive: Novartis pitches discounts on pricey gene therapy for deadly muscle disorder

Novartis AG is offering price discounts in negotiations with U.S. health insurers on its gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a treatment that could cost more than a million dollars, but the gesture comes with strings attached. The Swiss drugmaker wants insurers to commit to coverage for patients identified with the rare and often deadly disease, according to Dave Lennon, head of Novartis' AveXis unit.