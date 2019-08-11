Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double

Malaysia saw a rise in deaths caused by dengue to 113 by August 3, compared to 70 cases in the same period last year, the health ministry said on Saturday. It also said the total of dengue cases from the start of the year to early August hit 80,000, twice the number of cases in the corresponding period last year.

Mediterranean diet tied to lower risk of gestational diabetes

Pregnant women at high risk for developing gestational diabetes may be less likely to experience this complication when they switch to a Mediterranean diet instead of sticking with their usual eating habits, a recent experiment suggests. Researchers studied 1,252 women who had obesity, high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol before they conceived - all so-called metabolic risk factors that increase the risk of gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Midway through pregnancy, researchers randomly assigned roughly half of these women to switch to a Mediterranean diet rich in nuts, extra virgin olive oil, fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes and low on sugary foods as well as red and processed meat. The remaining mothers continued their usual diets, according to the report in PLoS Medicine.

Bayer mediator dismisses report of $8 billion Roundup settlement

Bayer AG has not offered to pay billions of dollars to settle claims in the United States related to the Roundup herbicide, mediator Ken Feinberg said, dismissing a report to that effect which drove its shares as much as 11% higher. "Bayer has not proposed paying $8 billion to settle all the U.S. Roundup cancer claims. Such a statement is pure fiction," Feinberg said in an email on Friday. "Compensation has not even been discussed in the global mediation discussions."

Lifestyle stressed in cardiovascular disease prevention guideline

A new guideline from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association emphasizes social determinants of health and calls for their incorporation into shared decision-making to optimize prevention of cardiovascular disease. In a July 31 online synopsis in JAMA Cardiology, senior author Dr. Roger S. Blumenthal of the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, and colleagues emphasize, "Patient-centered care is a foundational aspect of this guideline and an essential part of its effective implementation."

WHO says no new Ebola cases in Goma, vaccinates over 1,300

The World Health Organisation has vaccinated over 1,300 people who potentially came into contact with the Ebola virus in the Congolese city of Goma, it said on Sunday, helping contain what many feared would be a rapid spread in an urban center. A year-long Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 1,800, the second biggest toll ever, and efforts to contain the virus have been hobbled by militia violence and some local resistance to outside interference.

Late puberty may lead to weaker bones

Teens who hit puberty late may end up with weaker bones, a new study finds. In the study, which included more than 6,000 British children, researchers found that kids who experienced their growth spurts - which occur around the age of puberty - late had lower than average bone density in young adulthood.

Middle-age hearing loss linked to dementia

Hearing loss in middle age is associated with higher odds of cognitive decline and dementia in later years, suggests a large study in Taiwan. Researchers tracked more than 16,000 men and women and found that a new diagnosis of hearing loss between ages 45 and 65 more than doubled the odds of a dementia diagnosis in the next dozen years.

Canada enacts drug price crackdown, in blow to pharmaceutical industry

The Canadian government announced final regulations on Friday that should cut billions of dollars from patented drug prices that are among the highest in the world, overcoming heavy opposition from pharmaceutical companies who may eventually challenge the new rules in court. The biggest reform to Canada's drug price regime since 1987 would save Canadians C$13.2 billion ($10 billion) over a decade. The rules will save money for patients, employers and insurers including the government at the expense of drug company profits. They also could eventually cut the earnings of drugmakers in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market.

Amgen wins U.S. patent battle on arthritis drug Enbrel, thwarting Novartis

A U.S. judge on Friday upheld two patents relating to Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, denying a challenge by Novartis AG, which is seeking to launch a copycat version. The decision was a relief to investors concerned about a competitive threat to Enbrel, which had U.S. sales of $4.8 billion last year. Shares of Amgen closed up about 6% at $196.25 after the ruling.