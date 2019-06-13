Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK signs up gene-editing pioneers in drug discovery alliance

British drugmaker GSK said it has struck a research deal with the early pioneers of a prominent gene-editing technology at the University of California, in a boost to its prospects for developing new drugs. GlaxoSmithKline, Britain's largest drugmaker, will pay up to $67 million over a five-year period for the new Laboratory for Genomics Research, which will be jointly run with the University of California and led by researchers such as Jennifer Doudna, a co-inventor of the CRISPR gene-editing technology.

Chronic depression after heart attack tied to increased risk of death

Heart attack survivors with chronic mood disorders may be more likely to die prematurely than their counterparts who don't suffer these problems, a recent study suggests. Patients with anxiety or depression have previously been shown to have longer hospital stays and a worse prognosis after a heart attack, researchers note in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. But earlier research hasn't given doctors a clear sense of whether patients with specific types of emotional distress might put patients at greater risk for serious complications or premature death.

Don't kiss your pet hedgehog, CDC warns as Salmonella hits 17 states

U.S. health officials warned pet-owners against kissing and snuggling their hedgehogs as a Salmonella outbreak linked to contact with the animals spread to 17 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 27 people had been infected with a strain of Salmonella typhimurium, including two people who were hospitalized.

Traumatic injuries linked to later social dysfunction

Nearly half of trauma patients, even those without brain injuries, experience social deficits that make it harder for them to interact with friends and stay involved in the community, a recent study suggests. Traumatic brain injuries have long been linked to an increased risk of a wide range of short-term and long-term physical and mental health problems that can dramatically reduce quality of life, researchers note in the journal Surgery. But doctors don't yet have a clear picture of what type of social impairments may follow other types of traumatic injuries.

Walmart, Merck in blockchain collaboration with FDA

IBM Corp, Merck & Co, KPMG and Walmart Inc said on Thursday they will be a part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration's pilot program that will explore using blockchain to identify, track and trace prescription drugs. The companies said they would create a shared blockchain network to allow real-time monitoring of products in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

U.S. pet doctors steel themselves for online pharmacy challenge

A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the business of selling prescription medicines for pets, pitching veterinarians against online giants moving into this lucrative corner of the growing market for animal supplies. Americans spent $72.56 billion last year on their pets, according to American Pet Products Association. Prescription drugs were expected to account for over $10 billion, according to an estimate https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/reports/competition-pet-medications-industry-prescription-portability-distribution-practices/150526-pet-meds-report.pdf from the Federal Trade Commission, and overall pet product sales are expected to keep growing by 4% a year. (Graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/2KfxTvy)

Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda, two others in intensive care

A Congolese woman has become the second patient in Uganda to die of Ebola since the virus crossed the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo and two other people remain in intensive care, a health ministry official said on Thursday. The 50-year-old woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from Congo, the ministry said.

Catalyst Pharma sues FDA over approval of cheaper rival drug

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has come under fire for the high price tag on its rare disease drug, on Wednesday sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to challenge the recent approval of a lower-cost rival drug. The lawsuit alleges that the approval of Ruzurgi, a rival drug from privately held Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co, in May violated provisions of FDA regulations and Catalyst's rights to exclusivity for its drug, Firdapse.