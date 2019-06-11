Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Israel's Aidoc gets third FDA nod for AI tools for radiologists

Israel’s Aidoc, which provides artificial intelligence tools for radiologists, said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its product for triage of cervical spine fractures. The latest approval is Aidoc's third, coming weeks after the FDA cleared Aidoc’s pulmonary embolism solution.

Cholera surge stalks Yemen's hungry and displaced

In the last two weeks Dr Asmahan Ahmed has seen a surge in suspected cholera cases arriving at her health center in Abs, a small, Houthi-held town in northwest Yemen. "Every day there are 30-50 cases, no fewer. Suddenly it became like this," she said in the 15-bed diarrhea treatment center.

FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products. Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

Oral Novo Nordisk diabetes drug poses no more heart risk than placebo: study

An experimental oral form of a Novo Nordisk drug for type 2 diabetes posed no greater risk of serious heart problems or death than a placebo in patients at high risk for such complications, according to data from a large study presented on Tuesday. Patients with type 2 diabetics and either heart disease or at high risk for heart problems who received the drug semaglutide in pill form had a combined rate of heart attack, stroke or heart-related death of 3.8% compared with 4.8% for placebo, successfully demonstrating non-inferiority.

Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes

Too little sleep - or too much - can be tied to problems with blood sugar levels, not just in people with diabetes but also in people at high risk for developing the disease, a new study finds. Irregular sleep schedules and poor sleep quality are known to be associated with poor blood sugar control in people who already have diabetes. In the current study, however, 73% of participants had "prediabetes" - meaning they weren't yet diabetic but their blood sugar levels were almost in the diabetes range. The rest had recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes but hadn't been treated yet.

Planned Parenthood sues U.S. to block rule that may limit abortions

Planned Parenthood and other nonprofits offering family planning services sued the Trump administration on Tuesday to block a new federal rule letting healthcare workers refuse abortions and other services because of religious or moral objections. The two lawsuits filed in Manhattan federal court said enforcing the "conscience" rule would encourage discrimination against women, minorities, the poor, the uninsured, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people by curbing access to legal healthcare procedures, including life-saving treatments.

Uganda confirms first Ebola case during current outbreak, a Congolese child: WHO

Uganda has confirmed its first case of Ebola during the current outbreak, a 5-year-old Congolese child who is receiving care after arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. "This is the first confirmed case in Uganda during the Ebola outbreak on-going in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo," the WHO said in a statement.

HIV prevention pill recommended for healthy people at risk

Healthy people at risk for HIV should take a daily pill to minimize their chances of getting the virus, according to new guidelines from an influential panel of U.S. physicians. Anyone at risk for HIV – including people with HIV-positive partners, people who have unprotected sex with at-risk individuals, and people who inject illegal drugs – should take the daily pill, called Truvada, to prevent the virus, according to recommendations issued today by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The Task Force, a government-backed panel that reviews medical evidence, helps shape what services are offered by primary care providers and covered by insurance.

Congo declares measles epidemic after it kills more than Ebola

Congo's government has declared an epidemic of measles, which the latest health ministry figures show has now killed at least 1,500 people, over a hundred more than have died of Ebola. While health officials have focused on the far deadlier hemorrhagic Ebola virus concentrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's lawless east, some 65,000 suspected cases of measles have been reported across the vast central African country.