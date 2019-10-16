Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bayer expects significant surge in number of U.S. glyphosate cases

Bayer expects the number of claims in the United States related to Roundup herbicide to have surged in the third quarter, as the German drugs and pesticides maker tries to reach a settlement after earlier court rulings against it. "With the substantial increase in plaintiff advertising this year, we expect to see a significant surge in the number of plaintiff filings over the third quarter," the company said in a written statement.

IUDs associated with lower ovarian cancer risk

Women who use intrauterine devices (IUDs) for birth control may be less likely to develop ovarian cancer, a research review suggests. Researchers examined data from 11 previous studies that tracked individual-level information on IUD use and ovarian cancer diagnosis for several hundred thousand women. Overall, women who used IUDs were 32% less likely than other women to develop ovarian cancer.

Teva to donate over $15 billion worth of drugs in opioid settlement: source

Teva Pharmaceuticals is in talks to contribute over $15 billion worth of drugs as part of a settlement to resolve lawsuits alleging it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The news follows media reports that major drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health are discussing with governments to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits for $18 billion.

Three drug distributors in talks to settle opioid litigation for $18 billion - WSJ

Three drug distributors are in talks with state and local governments to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits for $18 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions. McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health would collectively pay the amount over 18 years under the deal currently on the table, according to the Journal.

Lilly's pancreatic cancer treatment fails late-stage study

Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday its experimental pancreatic cancer treatment in combination with chemotherapy drugs failed to meet the main goal of overall survival in a late-stage study. Lilly shares fell 1.6% to $108 in premarket trading.

Brexit healthcare fears fuel expatriate insurance interest in Europe

Some Britons living in the Europe Union are worried about losing access to free healthcare after Brexit, opening up a potentially lucrative new market for European health insurers. "I am indebted to France for my life," said Beryl Roberts from Pontivy, in the north west of the country, who has the French health service to thank for spotting her cancer.

Suicide attempts rising among black teens

Suicide attempts are rising among black teens in the U.S. even as they fall among youth from other racial and ethnic groups, a study suggests. Researchers examined nationwide survey data from nearly 200,000 high school students collected between 1991 and 2017. While the overall proportion of teens reporting suicidal thoughts or plans declined for all racial and ethnic groups during the study period, the proportion of black teens attempting suicide surged by 73%.

Repeat concussions declining in U.S. high school sports

(Reuters Health) - While concussion rates remain higher among U.S. high school students playing football than among those playing other sports, a new study also suggests these brain injuries are becoming less common in football practices and repeat concussions are happening less often in all sports. Researchers looked at injuries per athletic exposure (AE) for 20 high school sports during the 2013-2014 to 2017-2018 school years. For every athlete, one practice or competition counts as one exposure.

Michigan judge blocks flavored vape ban as Juul faces wrongful death lawsuit

A Michigan judge on Tuesday blocked the state's ban on flavored e-cigarettes about two weeks after it took effect and hours after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Juul Labs Inc in the first such case against an e-cigarette firm. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had ordered the state ban in September, declaring that teenagers' use of e-cigarettes, known as vaping, was a public health emergency.

Smokeless tobacco use in pregnancy tied to higher blood pressure in kids

Children whose mothers used smokeless tobacco during pregnancy have higher blood pressure by the time they're 5-6 years old compared to peers whose mothers avoided tobacco, a small Swedish study finds. Researchers examined blood pressure in 21 kids exposed in the womb to snus, a moist powdered smokeless tobacco, and 19 children without any prenatal tobacco exposure.