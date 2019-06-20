Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Teen 'sexting' may not always spell trouble

While teen sexting is linked to increased odds of certain types of risky behavior, a new analysis of research to date on the impact of sexually explicit content on adolescent health also suggests there's a lot we still don't know. What is known is that sexting is a fact of life for many teens today. At least one in four teens are receiving sexually explicit texts and emails, and at least one in seven are sending these kinds of "sexts," researchers note in JAMA Pediatrics. What's less clear, however, is how much of this activity is a normal and healthy part of growing up and how much may be harmful.

Laos confirms first cases of African swine fever - OIE

Laos has reported its first cases of African swine fever (ASF), confirming outbreaks in the southern province of Saravane, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The southeast Asian country reported seven outbreaks of ASF in villages in Saravane, which led to the deaths of 973 animals, the OIE said on its website, citing information from Laos' agriculture ministry.

U.S. appeals court lets Trump abortion referral 'gag rule' take effect

A federal appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for the Trump administration to enforce a controversial rule barring clinics that receive federal funds for family planning services from referring patients to abortion providers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside injunctions blocking nationwide enforcement of the rule, which had been scheduled to take effect on May 3, while the rule is challenged in court.

Northeast Congo insecurity hampers response to measles outbreak

Insecurity in northeast Congo has hampered a measles vaccination drive and forced people to flee their homes, local responders said on Wednesday, complicating efforts to control the spread of a virus that has killed more people that Ebola this year. At least 1,500 people have died from measles in Democratic Republic of Congo since the start of 2019, according to health authorities, compared with 1,390 felled by an Ebola epidemic in the east.

Extra red meat helpings linked to increased odds of death

Adults who increase the amount of red meat they consume over the years also increase their odds of dying sooner than those who hold steady or reduce meat intake, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on eating habits over time for more than 53,000 women and almost 28,000 men and found that when people increased their total red meat consumption by at least a half serving a day over eight years, they were 10% more likely to die over the next eight-year period than those who didn't boost their meat intake.

Trump to issue executive order seeking transparency on healthcare costs: Wall Street Journal

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order on Monday asking health insurers and doctors to disclose new details about healthcare costs, in an attempt to improve price transparency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The order will direct federal agencies to initiate regulations and guidance that could require insurers, doctors, hospitals and others in the industry to provide information about the negotiated cost of care, according to the report.

Spending minimum two hours weekly in nature tied to good health, wellbeing

People who experience nature for at least 120 minutes per week are more likely to report good health and psychological wellbeing, a large UK study suggests. Researchers found that it didn't matter how participants achieved their total time outdoors, whether in one long stretch or several short visits, but the greater the weekly "dose" of nature exposure up to about 300 minutes, the bigger the benefit.

Beauty products send a small child to the ER every two hours

Injuries from cosmetics, shampoo and other personal care products send one young child to a U.S. emergency room every two hours, according to a new study that suggests many parents may need to do more to keep these things out of tiny hands. Researchers estimated that almost 65,000 children under 5 years old were treated at U.S. emergency rooms for cosmetic-related-injuries from 2002 to 2016, roughly equivalent to one case every two hours.