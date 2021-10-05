REUTERS IMPACT-Can COP26 help poorer countries save the world?

FILE PHOTO: Person walks near a China Energy coal-fired power plant in Shenyang, Liaoning
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Liffey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kevin Liffey

(Reuters) - The COP26 global climate conference will miss its goal of weaning the world off fossil fuels unless developing economies heavily reliant on coal are given the help they need to adapt, decision-makers told a Reuters climate conference on Tuesday.

Usha Rao-Monari, associate administrator of the U.N. Development Programme, said less than a fifth of global investment in clean energy currently went to help the poorest two-thirds of the world's population.

She said greenhouse gas emissions from power plants in the industrial world had fallen 20% since 2012 but coal, one of the dirtiest fuels, still accounted for 44% of power consumption in emerging economies, where emissions had in turn jumped 20%.

Rao-Monari said that out of an estimated $90 trillion that needed to be spent on infrastructure to help the world meet 2030 emissions goals, two-thirds should go to emerging countries - in many cases to prevent them locking in ostensibly cheaper long-term investments, such as polluting coal-fired power stations.

Makhtar Diop, managing director of the World Bank's investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said it and other multilateral lenders were working to make green investments in emerging economies "bankable".

This involved developing innovative financial structures to "de-risk" green projects for private sector investors.

"I believe that in the future, all activity related to climate change will be perceived as much less risky than it was in the past," he said.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme, said it was critical that the finance industry started thinking longer-term to support the transition away from fossil fuels, and that a global carbon market taking account of the full impact of emissions would help.

"Right now, carbon is way too cheap, it’s ridiculous," she said.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

Francesco Starace, chief executive of Europe's biggest utility firm, Italy's Enel, said the transition from fossil fuels had to include making sure all people on Earth had access to electricity - and that meant clean, affordable and renewable electricity.

The 800 million people who lack access to affordable energy "won't care about the climate" if their need for power continues to be an existential question for their well-being, he said.

Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said she hoped COP26 would reinforce the rich world's commitment to spend $100 billion a year on the energy transition in emerging nations, and also ensure it went to climate-friendly projects.

Rich nations first committed to the $100 billion figure at COP16 in 2009 but the 2020 deadline set then has come and gone without the target ever being hit.

Ribera also called for action on the issue of "loss and damage" - the demand of poorer countries for an agreed basis to assess liability and compensation for the harm done to the climate, largely by the rich, industrialised world.

"In the Glasgow conference, adaptation and loss and damage, to my mind, will be the very key milestone to what extent we are credible in terms of this type of solidarity and credible solutions," she said.

The IFC's Diop also said that getting enough resources, collectively, to the countries that needed to adapt most because of desertification or coastal erosion was one of the biggest challenges facing the decision-makers at COP26.

Ahead of the talks, which kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31, global business leaders and politicians are taking part in the Reuters Impact conference to discuss efforts to mitigate climate change and drive sustainable growth.

For Enel's Starace, who has spent years turning the utility into a green powerhouse, one of the key questions for COP26 and beyond was whether the inevitable transition from fossil fuels would be turbulent or orderly - and therefore also inclusive.

"Transitions typically are not inclusive, they are divisive," he said.

To watch the Reuters Impact conference, please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/impact

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Tom Arnold, Stephen Jewkes, Jon Harman, Simon Jessop and Andrea Januta; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by David Clarke)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SC couple charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot likely to plead guilty, lawyer says

    U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday he wants any sentence that he gives Capitol riot defendants John Getsinger Jr. and his wife, Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger, to have the proper deterrent effect.

  • Jose Andres launches food-focused media company

    Chef, author, and humanitarian Jose Andres debuted a media company to produce food-related television series, podcasts, books, and shorts, according to a report on the project.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August

  • Capitol Rioter IDed By Sleuths Pleads Guilty, Is Locked Up For Attacking Cops On Jan. 6

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, lawyered up and contacted the FBI after getting a call from HuffPost.

  • Toxic foam used to put out Illinois coal mine fire, records show

    The operators of an Illinois coal mine defied orders and dumped toxic foam deep underground as part of an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish a fire that had stalled production in September.

  • Florida Woman Suffers 'Severe Injuries' After She Falls into Canal and Is Attacked by Alligator

    The woman was asleep on a seawall when she fell into the canal and was "suddenly" attacked by a large alligator, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue

  • Hunter kills grizzly after surprise encounter with its cubs, Wyoming officials say

    The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Really, Californians? Another call for a water pipeline?

    Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.

  • Made-from-CO2 concrete, lululemons and diamonds spark investor excitement

    What do diamonds, sunglasses, high-end lululemon sportswear and concrete have to do with climate change? They can all be made using carbon dioxide (CO2), locking up the planet warming gas. Most pull apart the carbon and the oxygen in CO2 to create another chemical that is used to make consumers goods.

  • Biomass is promoted as a carbon neutral fuel. But is burning wood a step in the wrong direction?

    Many scientists and environmental campaigners question the industry’s claims to offer a clean, renewable energy source that the planet desperately needs The Enviva plant in Northampton county, North Carolina. Photograph: SELC Thick dust has been filling the air and settling on homes in Debra David’s neighborhood of Hamlet, North Carolina, ever since a wood pellet plant started operating nearby in 2019. The 64-year-old said the pollution is badly affecting the health of the population, which has

  • 30 lions euthanized as devastating animal abuse uncovered on a farm

    The head of a South African animal welfare group says he's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."

  • Out of thin air: can hydropanels bring water to parched communities?

    Some skeptics say the technology at present is too inefficient and expensive to be a practical solution to water scarcity An array of Source’s hydropanels in Dubai. Photograph: Source On the dusty, often unpaved roads that cross the Navajo Nation, pickup trucks hauling water are a common sight. Navajo Nation residents are 67 times more likely than other Americans to lack running water in their homes. But outside more than 500 homes on the Navajo reservation in Arizona and New Mexico are devices

  • KNP Complex fire spurs new evacuations as it forms massive pyrocumulus cloud

    Evacuation orders were issued for Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to Oak Grove Bridge, and Mineral King Drive up to Sequoia National Park boundary.

  • Severe drought conditions in North Dakota reveal 130-year-old shipwreck site

    The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.

  • Made of Air, a maker of 'carbon negative' thermoplastics, locks in $5.8M

    Berlin-based climate tech startup Made of Air has closed a €5 million (~$5.8 million) seed funding round, led by Norwegian sustainability-focused family fund, TD Veen. Also participating are Patrick Pichette (former CFO of Google and chairman of the board of Twitter), EQT Group, Thomas Von Koch (CEO & co-founder of EQT Group), Tuesday Capital, the co-founders of Pexip and Olympic gold medalist skier, Aksel Lund Svindal. As the name (kind of) implies, Made of Air (MoA) is producing durable materials for a variety of use cases that make use of (pyrolyzed) wood waste in order to lock up carbon for long periods in the resulting hardened carbon-negative thermoplastic compound.

  • Videos capture the moment a bright blue fireball appeared in the Colorado sky

    Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.

  • Nobel in physics: Climate science breakthroughs earn prize

    The physics Nobel has been given for work to understand complex systems such as the Earth's climate.

  • 'China could surprise the world': Al Gore

    Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday (October 4) at the Reuters Impact conference, Gore said he is hopeful that China and the United States will set aside differences and work together at the climate talks, after China's President Xi Jinping last month made a new pledge to stop investing in overseas coal plants. Gore also said he was hopeful about recent actions by business groups such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, a group of investors with $43 trillion in assets that have joined a push to limit greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.But he called out efforts by fossil fuel companies pushing, "absolutely false information to try to deceive people into thinking that the climate crisis is not real or not that bad, or that they have solutions in their purview."He criticized announcements by U.S. energy company Chevron about expanding capacity of renewable natural gas, or gas captured at land fills and from agricultural waste."That's ridiculous. There is no such thing," Gore said about so-called renewable natural gas.

  • Crews work to contain diesel fuel spill in south Baltimore

    Firefighters and a hazardous materials crews were called Monday to a fuel spill in south Baltimore. Fire officials said an unknown amount of diesel fuel spilled into the Curtis Creek and the Cabin Branch waterways off of the 6200 block Pennington Avenue. Crews from the Maryland Department of the Environment and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted city fire units in trying to contain the spill.

  • Devastating images show disastrous oil spill along Southern California coast

    A broken pipeline has led to an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil leaked into ocean waters near Orange County, California.