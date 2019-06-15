Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Fowl ref! Scotland bring out the rubber chickens at World Cup

Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 16 at their maiden women's World Cup were dented by defeat to England in their opener but they have responded by bringing out their secret weapon for their next game against Japan - rubber chickens. Footage posted on the Scottish national team's Facebook site showed players haring around the training field in a bizarre game of tag in which they attempt to avoid being touched, or in some cases whacked, by the squeaky rubber fowl.

Bar scales back 'free shot per goal' promotion after U.S. 13-0 win

A Miami bar that offered customers "free shots" for every goal scored by the United States at the Women's World Cup has scaled back its offer in the wake of the team's record-breaking 13-0 thrashing of Thailand this week. The American Social Bar & Kitchen used its social media page for the promotion, clearly not expecting the U.S. to rack up the tournament's biggest-ever win in their opening game in Reims, France on Tuesday.