Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tiny Nevada town near secretive Area 51 braces for alien hunters

Connie West, co-owner of an alien-themed motel in the tiny U.S. desert outpost of Rachel, Nevada, believes they are coming no matter what. Not aliens, but alien hunters. A whimsical invitation on Facebook has urged UFO enthusiasts to gather on Sept. 20 and "storm" nearby Area 51, a U.S. military base long rumored to house extraterrestrials and spaceships. More than 2 million Facebook users have said they plan to go.

Florida man charged for stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

A Florida man who was found to have ecstasy pills shaped like U.S. President Donald Trump's head has been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, according Pinellas County court documents. Brendan Dolan-King, 23, was charged on Friday in Clearwater, Florida after police searched his apartment in June and discovered fentanyl and five orange pills shaped like Trump's head, which were later found to contain the hallucinogen MDMA, or ecstasy.