Reuters Odd News Summary

Fowl ref! Scotland bring out the rubber chickens at World Cup

Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 16 at their maiden women's World Cup were dented by defeat to England in their opener but they have responded by bringing out their secret weapon for their next game against Japan - rubber chickens. Footage posted on the Scottish national team's Facebook site showed players haring around the training field in a bizarre game of tag in which they attempt to avoid being touched, or in some cases whacked, by the squeaky rubber fowl.

Unlucky 13 for Miami bar that offered free shots for U.S. goals

Customers at a bar in Miami had more reason than most to celebrate as the United States women's soccer team went on a record scoring rampage against Thailand at the World Cup on Tuesday. The American Social Bar & Kitchen had used its social media page to offer customers a free shot every time the U.S. scored at the game in Reims, France.