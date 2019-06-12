Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Rapper Bushwick Bill dies at 52 after four-month battle with cancer

Rapper Bushwick Bill, best known for his work with the Houston-based trio Geto Boys, has died after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Billboard magazine reported on Monday. The 52-year-old recording artist, publicly acknowledged in a video statement posted on May 1 by the celebrity website TMZ.com that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer in February.

Singer Steve Lawrence, of 'Steve and Eydie' duo, says he has Alzheimer's

Steve Lawrence, the 1960s-era singer and comedian who performed at nightclubs and on television with his wife Eydie Gorme, said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In a letter released by his publicist, the 83-year-old Lawrence said the disease was in its early stages and he was "being treated with medications under the supervision of some of the finest doctors in the field."

O.J. Simpson says 'Life is fine' 25 years after notorious homicides: AP

Former football star and television personality O.J. Simpson said that he and his family have moved on from the "trial of the century" that saw him cleared of a double murder, but forced to pay millions in a civil suit, according to an Associated Press exclusive. Simpson told the AP in an interview that "Life is fine."