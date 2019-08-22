Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Elton John blasts 'relentless' character assassination of Harry and Meghan

Elton John has spoken out in support of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, calling them a down-to-earth and hardworking couple who were being unfairly attacked by the media after they took private jets to stay with him in southern France. John recalled his friendship with Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, in a series of tweets on Monday in which he appealed to the press to stop the almost daily "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character."

Mexican musician Celso Pina, accordion 'rebel,' dies at 66

Mexican musician Celso Pina, famed as "the rebel of the accordion" for mixing eclectic styles with traditional Colombian cumbia, died on Wednesday of a heart attack in his hometown of Monterrey, his record label La Tuna Records said. He was 66 years old, according to local media.