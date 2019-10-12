Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Czechs bid final farewell to Karel Gott, Eastern Europe's Sinatra

Czechs bid a final farewell on Friday to singer Karel Gott, standing in line for hours to pay their respects to the man whose popularity in former communist Europe earned him the nickname the "Sinatra of the East". By mid-morning mourners of all ages - many clutching a single rose - stretched back at least two kilometres from the Zofin Palace building in Prague where Gott's flower-covered coffin lay in state.

Former NBC News host Matt Lauer accused of rape in Farrow's new book, Variety says

Matt Lauer, the once-popular co-host of NBC's "Today," is accused in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow of raping a female colleague at a hotel room during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, according to a report in Variety on Wednesday. NBC News fired Lauer two years ago after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior, making him one of a series of rich and powerful men to be felled by accusations of harassment or misconduct.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident. Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits; hopes 'facts will win the day'

Shepard Smith, the chief news anchor of Fox News and a sometime critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, abruptly quit the network on Friday after 23 years. In an unexpected on-air statement at the end of his daily "Shepard Smith Reporting" show, Smith said he had asked to leave the conservative-leaning cable news network, which is the most-watched in the United States.