Reuters People News Summary

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era. The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, with Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno afterward denouncing the prison term as "obscene" and "cowardly" and saying the judge and jury "caved" under the pressure of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, his agent said on Monday. His wife, producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020."

Weinstein lawyers seek five years in jail for sex crime conviction

Lawyers for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last month of rape and sexual assault, have asked a New York court to take into consideration his health and age and sentence him to prison for five years. Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.