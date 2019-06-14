Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with groping woman in Manhattan bar

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was charged on Thursday with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar last weekend, New York City police said. The "Jerry Maguire" actor faces one misdemeanor account of forcible touching in an incident on Sunday when an unidentified woman said Gooding touched her breasts.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to turn himself in after groping allegation: NBC

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. intends to turn himself in to New York City police after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar over the weekend, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing Gooding's representative. The Oscar-wining actor plans to present himself to the NYPD's sex crimes unit on Thursday, according to NBC News.