Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Singer Steve Lawrence, of 'Steve and Eydie' duo, says he has Alzheimer's

Steve Lawrence, the 1960s-era singer and comedian who performed at nightclubs and on television with his wife Eydie Gorme, said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In a letter released by his publicist, the 83-year-old Lawrence said the disease was in its early stages and he was "being treated with medications under the supervision of some of the finest doctors in the field."

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to turn himself in after groping allegation: NBC

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. intends to turn himself in to New York City police after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar over the weekend, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing Gooding's representative. The Oscar-wining actor plans to present himself to the NYPD's sex crimes unit on Thursday, according to NBC News.