Reuters People News Summary

Patriots owner Kraft asks Florida judge not to release 'pornography' sting video

A lawyer for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday asked a Florida judge not to make public a video that led to the billionaire being charged in a prostitution sting at a massage parlor, calling the evidence "basically pornography." Media companies including ABC and ESPN clashed with Kraft's defenders, saying the judge would violate Florida's public records laws by suppressing the video of Kraft receiving sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Obama, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent a letter, Stevie Wonder sang, and Snoop Dogg called slain rapper Nipsey Hussle a "peace advocate" at a Los Angeles memorial on Thursday attended by family members, friends and thousands of fans. Obama wrote a letter to the family that was read by Karen Civil, Hussle's friend and business partner. The former president praised Hussle's attempts to revitalize the gang-plagued neighborhood where he was raised, and where he was gunned down last month.

Chicago sues Jussie Smollett over costs of investigating alleged attack

The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Jussie Smollett seeking three times the damages it said it incurred in the investigation of a hate crime that authorities allege the "Empire" actor staged. The lawsuit, which did not specify the amount of damages, was filed in Cook County Circuit Court over two weeks after prosecutors dismissed the criminal charges against Smollett alleging he fabricated the Jan. 29 attack.